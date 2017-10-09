on 09/10/2017 |



Earl Dunham Shirley, 73, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Saturday,

September 9, 2017 at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital. He was the son of

the late Curtis “Curt” Edgar Shirley and Laura Ellen Janes Shirley. He was

a member of the East Fork Missionary Baptist Church. He was a song leader

and clerk for many years. He was retired from Glasgow High School and an

entrepreneur in real estate for 43 years.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Imogene Chapman Shirley; four

brothers: Junior Shirley and his wife Shirley Jean, William Fred Shirley and

his wife Jeaniene, Charles Bertram Shirley and Philip Dale Shirley and his

wife Margaret Ann; two sisters: Christine Bennett and Brenda Louise Smith

and her husband Clifton; two sister-in-laws: Nancy Shirley and Lovern

Shirley. Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by four brothers: Elroy

Shirley, Bobby Lee Shirley, James Curtis Shirley and Paul David Shirley; two

sisters: Thelma Pauline Shirley and Minnie Dee Burris.

Funeral will be 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, September 12, 2017 at the Hatcher &

Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.