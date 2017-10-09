Logo


Earl Dunham Shirley

on 09/10/2017 |


Earl Dunham Shirley, 73, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Saturday,
September 9, 2017 at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital. He was the son of
the late Curtis “Curt” Edgar Shirley and Laura Ellen Janes Shirley. He was
a member of the East Fork Missionary Baptist Church. He was a song leader
and clerk for many years. He was retired from Glasgow High School and an
entrepreneur in real estate for 43 years.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Imogene Chapman Shirley; four
brothers: Junior Shirley and his wife Shirley Jean, William Fred Shirley and
his wife Jeaniene, Charles Bertram Shirley and Philip Dale Shirley and his
wife Margaret Ann; two sisters: Christine Bennett and Brenda Louise Smith
and her husband Clifton; two sister-in-laws: Nancy Shirley and Lovern
Shirley. Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by four brothers: Elroy
Shirley, Bobby Lee Shirley, James Curtis Shirley and Paul David Shirley; two
sisters: Thelma Pauline Shirley and Minnie Dee Burris.

Funeral will be 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, September 12, 2017 at the Hatcher &
Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

