Hershell Thomas “Woody” Wooden, age 71, of Munfordville, KY, died Friday,

at his residence. Mr. Wooden was

a former employee of General Electric having worked in maintenance.

He was the son of the late Thomas and Geneva Kessinger Wooden. He is

survived by his niece, Pam Edrington of Louisville and two step-daughters,

Melinda Hillard and Pamela Ackerman, along with several grandchildren.

Besides his parents, he was preceeded in death by his wife, Agnes Wooden,

his brother, Bobby Wooden and his sister, Sue Hendricks.

Graveside service will be conducted on Wendesday September 13, 2017 at the

Geneva K. Wooden Cemetery in Munfordville, KY at 1:00PM CT.

Arrangements are being handled by Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 50 Main

Street, Munfordville, KY