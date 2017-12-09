on 09/12/2017 |

Cynthia “Trudy” Gertrude Wilburn-Brock passed away Saturday, September 9, 2017 in Louisville, KY at Baptist Hospital East after a brief illness at the age of 53.

She is survived by her Son, Theophilus Clay Brock, Jr. of Louisville, KY; her parents, Mike and Hilda Norris of Burkesville, KY; 2 sisters, Ellen Norris of Burkesville, KY, Marsha (Darrick) Adams of Dallas, TX; 1 brother Matthew (Katie) Norris of Louisville, KY; 3 aunts; Vivian (Lawrence) Miller of Hopkinsville, KY, Lucy McDowell of Louisville, KY and Ann (Dennis) Jones of Knob Lick, KY and 7 uncles: Jeffrey Wilburn, Charlie Ray (Nora) Wilburn, Ray (Betty) Norris, Randle (Joan) Norris, Chris (Phyllis) Norris, Artemus (Darlene) Norris all of Glasgow, KY and Kyle (Ann) Norris of Louisville, KY; 3 nieces- Desirae Kirk, Makayla Adams and Kyra Steele and 2 nephews- Christian Norris and Jakoby Norris; 1 great niece- Mila Rae Staten and a host of cousins and relatives that love her immensely.

Visitation will be from 5 P.M. until 8 P.M. Thursday at A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Southeast in Louisville, KY, and from 5 P.M. until 8 P.M. Friday at Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home in Burkesville, KY.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 16, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. at Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home, 304 N. Main St. Burkesville, KY with burial in Davis Cemetery.