Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

Cynthia “Trudy” Gertrude Wilburn-Brock

on 09/12/2017 |

 

Cynthia “Trudy” Gertrude Wilburn-Brock passed away Saturday,   September 9, 2017 in Louisville, KY at Baptist Hospital East after a brief illness at the age of 53.

She is survived by her Son, Theophilus Clay Brock, Jr. of Louisville, KY; her parents, Mike and Hilda Norris of Burkesville, KY; 2 sisters, Ellen Norris of Burkesville, KY,  Marsha (Darrick) Adams of Dallas, TX;  1 brother Matthew (Katie) Norris of Louisville, KY; 3 aunts; Vivian (Lawrence) Miller of Hopkinsville, KY, Lucy McDowell of Louisville, KY and Ann (Dennis) Jones of Knob Lick, KY and 7 uncles: Jeffrey Wilburn, Charlie Ray (Nora) Wilburn, Ray (Betty) Norris, Randle (Joan) Norris, Chris (Phyllis) Norris, Artemus (Darlene) Norris all of Glasgow, KY and Kyle (Ann) Norris of Louisville, KY; 3 nieces- Desirae Kirk, Makayla Adams and Kyra Steele  and 2 nephews- Christian Norris and Jakoby Norris; 1 great niece- Mila Rae Staten and a host of cousins and relatives that love her immensely.

Visitation will be from 5 P.M. until 8 P.M. Thursday at A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Southeast in Louisville, KY, and from 5 P.M. until 8 P.M. Friday at Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home in Burkesville, KY.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 16, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. at Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home, 304 N. Main St. Burkesville, KY with burial in Davis Cemetery.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “Cynthia “Trudy” Gertrude Wilburn-Brock”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Today is JEFFREY COULTER  Day on WCLU
SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Mostly Cloudy
Currently
71°
Mostly Cloudy
Rain
Tuesday 09/12 60%
High 72° / Low 58°
Rain
Rain
Wednesday 09/13 90%
High 62° / Low 58°
Rain
Chance of Rain
Thursday 09/14 50%
High 75° / Low 60°
Chance of Rain
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.