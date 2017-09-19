ARCHIVES FOR AUGUST 1927

on 09/19/2017 |

08-01 – GT

GREAT TENT REVIVAL AT CAVE CITY

The revival is being conducted by Rev. J. W. Weldon. The singing is being led by Mr. B. G. Grenfell. The interest is great and the crowds are large and are daily increasing. Everybody is invited to these great meeting.

08-02 -GT

The long talked of cannon from Fortress Monroe, Va., which was secured for Glasgow by Mr. Arthur B. Crock, managing editor of the Courier Journal and Senator Ollie James is now on the platform near the Glasgow depot, ready to be brought to town and erected in the court house yard. This gun is antiquated, true, it is but a relic of bygone days, has no doubt don valiant service for the county in years past.

08-03 – GT

On account of our Mr. Lessenberry being called to service in the U. S. Army, we have been compelled to close our business out. We desire to heartily thank our friends for their patronage and commend our successors, Messrs. Gee &Morrison. It is our earnest desire that our business be all settled up this week, and ask our friends, whether they owe us or we them, to come in at once and close the account. Our Books will be found at Harlin& Clayton’s store. — Very Respectfully, R L Lessenberry & Co. [I believe this it Robert L. Lessenberry, father or Robert A. (Lessenberry Hardware, Plumbing, etc.) RG]

08-04 – GT

I thank you for your cordial support in this the best race of my life, though defeated by a very small marjority. I could easily have defeated either of my worthy opponent’s single handed, but could hardly do so when they were doubled and twisted together. I hope to spend the few remaining years of my life among the men, women and children of old Barren, for whose interests I have labored in the past and will in the future cherish, and when you carry me the beautiful place on the hill hard by where I labored, I ask no better epitaph than, “Here Lies “Old Reb, who loved all the children”. With thanks to all for the three terms you gave me as County Clerk, I am yours for democracy. – J B Murray “Old Reb”

08-07 – GT

Miss Ora Smith, teacher at Needmore, has 18 pupils in her moonlight school. Eleven of them are under the conscript law and are learning how to read and write before they become soldiers in khaki. If anybody doubts the good of the campaign waged to banish illiteracy from the ranks of the soldiers, let them follow the reports in Th Times. A great work is being done by Barren teachers.

08-08 GT

STILL IN BUSINESS

I have bought a new photo outfit of the latest pattern, and am now located in old Rapp stand over Mr. Satterfield’s across from the First National Bank, where I am ready to serve all my friends. – L L Jordan – The Pho-to-graf-er

TO THE PUBLIC

The Liverymen of Glasgow desire to announce that the price for funeral carriage service will, hereafter, be $3.50.

08-09 – GT

The queerest kind of an accident occurred down on Jackson Highway Sunday. ¶ Mr. S W Jewell, riding a motorcycle and Mr. and Mrs. Bob Berry, driving an auto, came together in a head on collision, when Mr. Jewell lost control of this motorcycle and rode over the top of the auto. The top was up, but this in no way impeded the travelling of the motorcycle, which started in on the front fender, went on through the wind shield, climbed over the top, tearing it to pieces and finally landed on the rear fender, which was torn off. ¶ When Rescuers went to his aid, Mr. Jewell as found lying on the ground, still on his motorcycle and still holding the handle, though unconscious. Mr. Berry suffered a bruised face as a result of the motorcycle handle hitting him. Mr. Jewell as horribly bruised, and is in serious condition, thought to have a brain concussion.

08-10- GT

For the first time, Tuesday Night, electric light and power was turned on in Cave City, the electric transmission line to that place being completed.

08-11 – GT

“Bishop” the noted long-time guide at Mammoth Cave was painfully hurt last Saturday while he was taking a party through the cave. One of the sightseers attempted to throw a wad of cotton saturated with oil, into a deep pit. The steel rod from which the ball of fire was thrown, accidently penetrated the guide’s nose and badly burned him about his face. He is now in Bowling Green for treatment.

08-14 – GT

The Moonlight School campaign is meeting with great success throughout Barren county. The schools are being started in many districts and teachers are nobly responding to push the cause of “Banish Illiteracy” with determination and zeal. ¶ Fifteen Barren County teacher have pledged themselves to be Moonlight School teacher. ¶ Mr. W H Pinckley has arrived in the county to start out the moonlight school s to teach our illiterate soldier boys before they are called to their country’s military service.

08-15 – GT

Commission’s received by Glasgow Soldiers: Roy B. Allen, Captain, Infantry; William H. Jones, Second Lt., Infantry; Chris Edwardsen, Captain, Infantry; Henry D. Palmore, Captain, Infantry; Edgar Caldwell, Captain, Company M, Wisconsin. For a town, the size of Glasgow to have four Captains and one 2nd Lt. we doubt if any other town this size in the state can say as much.

08-16 – GT

The Annual Camp Meeting held at Pentecostal Park closes last Sunday night. It was one of the very best meetings ever held since the beginning of the camp meeting, both from a spiritual and a financial standpoint. There were thirty conversions. All buildings are now paid for on the grounds and a debt of $500 was removed by liberal contributions, during the progress of the meeting

08-17 – GT

State surveyors are at work on the Edmonton and Glasgow road on the Metcalf end. One run has been made from Edmonton to the Barren County line and surveyors are now straightening out the kinks and rough places, straightening things up, then the matter will be handed over for construction. It is now time for Barren to be waking up and continuing the survey on to Glasgow.

08-18 – GT

A WONDERFUL VALUE!

Think of Getting Your Suit Made to Your Order from guaranteed All Wool

Suitings for only $15

We Challenge any maker or retailer of men’s suits to duplicate these splendid values at anywhere near the price we ask.

Fit, Fabric and Workmanship fully guaranteed. – Order your suit now while the assortment is at its best.

British Woolen Mill Company – Red Front Bargain Store.

08-21 – GT

Messrs. L M Goodman, D T Ralston, Winn Davis and Lucian Depp returned a few days ago from a ten day stay at French Lick Hotel, in French Lick, Ind. They report quite a nice time, considering the weather. Before their return they visited Atlantic City, Frederickburg and Paili, Indiana.

08-22 – GT

MAPLEWOOD INFIRMARY

Mrs. Vester Eubank, Coral Hill, is at the infirmary for x-ray treatment. ¶ Mrs. Henry McFarland, of Edmonton, underwent an operation for appendicitis, yesterday. ¶ Mrs. Annie Haddon was able to be removed to her home last wee. This is gratifying news to her many friends.

08-23 – GT

In the fierce struggle for representative between J Wood Vance, championed by Jim Richardson, and Dr. E A Ferguson, led by State Administration forces, resulted in the election of Vance by the overwhelming majority of 817. Great is Barren County politics, and greater still is Jim Richardson. – Scottsville Times.

08-24 – REP

Messrs. E B Terry and Hascal Mitchell, Monday sold their three-story brick building on corner of Washington and Race streets, widely known as the Terry-Mitchell building, to Mr. Basil Richardson, at a price not stated. This is one of the best building in Glasgow.

08-25 – GT

Dr. Bushong has bought an I. H. C. Tractor, he has been doing some heavy work with it, they are a great help where they can be used.

08-28 – GT

Mr. J S Hansborough, a brother of the editor-owner of the Hart County Herald of Horse Cave, has made arrangements to open up a newspaper office in Cave City. ¶ He has leased quarters in the Handy-Reynolds building and is now moving his equipment therein.

08-29 – GT

Plans are well under way for a memorial service to be held at Glasgow Baptist Church on the first week in September in recognition of the men who will depart to join the army during the month. The men who have been drafted and accepted, with their families, are especially invited to be present.

08-30 – GT

Dr. Geo. Pedigo happened to a right serious accident, Sunday, while doctoring a sick mule. The animal was lying down on the ground when Dr. Pedigo approached him for treatment. The mule seized him by the leg and as the result of the bite, he will be confined to his room for several days.

08-31 – GT

Messrs. Leonard Preston, Richard Garnett and John Richardson leave in the next few days for the University of Virginia, where they will be in school for the coming year

The dry cleaning and pressing establishment of Mr. Jesse Hatcher has been purchased by Messrs. Creed Maxey and Bob Grissom, who are now in Charge.

Extras

GT – Contrary to the report being circulated about, there has been and there will not be any gate fee admittance to the camp meeting ground over ten cents and this only on Sunday. The meetings are being largely attended and Rev. H C Morrison is delivering some very strong sermons. Rev. Morrison’s last service will be Sunday night.

GT –Deputy Sheriff C. M. Gossom has resigned his place in the Sheriff’s office. The resignation took place yesterday. As yet no appointment has been made to fill the vacancy.

GT – About 10 days ago his parents here, Mr. and Mrs. Geo. Snoddy, received a letter written on August 9th, by their son Owsley, stating that in all likelihood he would be in France when next heard from. The young man is in the Quartermaster’s Department, and a nothing has been heard from him now for two weeks, it is supposed he is “somewhere” in France.