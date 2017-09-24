Glen E. Childress

on 09/24/2017 |

BROWNSVILLE, Ky.- Glenn Eric Childress, 54, of Mammoth Cave passed away Sept. 22, 2017 at his home.

The Edm onson County native was a construction worker, a member of the National Rifle Association, a Kentucky Colonel and a member of Union Light Missionary Baptist Church. He was a son of Floyd Childress and Christine Priddy Childress of Mammoth Cave, who survive.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Tuesday at Gravil Funeral Home with burial to follow in Union Light Cemetery. Visitation will be 12-8 PM Monday and after 9 AM Tuesday.