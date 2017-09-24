Logo


Glen E. Childress

BROWNSVILLE, Ky.- Glenn Eric Childress, 54, of Mammoth Cave passed away Sept. 22, 2017 at his home.

The Edmonson County native was a construction worker, a member of the National Rifle Association, a Kentucky Colonel and a member of Union Light Missionary Baptist Church. He was a son of Floyd Childress and Christine Priddy Childress of Mammoth Cave, who survive.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Tuesday at Gravil Funeral Home with burial to follow in Union Light Cemetery. Visitation will be 12-8 PM Monday and after 9 AM Tuesday.

Surviving in addition to his parents are his wife, Janet Wood Childress; two daughters, Christie Prewitt (Matt) of Sweeden and Amy Skaggs of Bowling Green; two brothers, Roger Childress (Cathy) of Louisville and Gary Childress of Mammoth Cave; three grandchildren, Abby Prewitt, Emily Prewitt and Gavin Skaggs; and several nieces and nephews.

