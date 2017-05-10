on 10/05/2017 |

Patricia Spencer, age 65, of Horse Cave, passed away on Wednesday, October 4, 2017, at 2:40 p.m., at Signature Health Care Center. She was a Hart County native, a homemaker and a longtime member of the Cave Springs Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilgus Martin and Evelyn Atwell Martin and by two brothers, Darry & Larry Martin.

She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Michael N. Spencer of Horse Cave; one son, Christopher Nelson Spencer, and his wife, Barbara, of Horse Cave; one daughter, Rachael Michelle Spencer of Munfordville; one step-son, Michael Scott Spencer of Munfordville; two granddaughters, Kylie Spencer and Ashley; one grandson, Liam Spencer; two brothers, Gary Martin of Jeffersonvillle, IN, and Barry Martin of Magnolia; one uncle, Earl Atwell of Cave City; ten great nieces; two great nephews; one great-great nephew; and three great-great nieces.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 7, in the Chapel of Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery. Visitation at Winn Funeral Home from 2-8 p.m. on Friday, October 6, and on Saturday, from 9 a.m. until time of service.

In addition to flowers, contributions in memory of Pat may be made in the form of donations to your favorite charity.