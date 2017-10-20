on 10/20/2017 |

Bradley Wade Greer 52 of Park City died Thursday, October 19, 2017 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green after a fighting a courageous battle with cancer for the past year. He was born September 2, 1965 to Stanley and Peggy Greer of Etoile who survive. Brad was a farmer and was a member of Caney Fork Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents he is survived by his wife Lin Moyer Greer; 1 son Gunnar Greer; a step-son Andy Zacharko; 2 brothers Greg Greer (Zina Beth) and Anthony Greer (Joy); 1 niece Hannah Carrigan (Kristian); 1 nephew Cody Greer (Jessica); 3 great nieces Kenzie and Ellie Ana Greer and Hadley Carrigan; 3 aunts Betty Johns, Dorothy Hayes (Blakey) and Margaret Berryman; 1 great-aunt Bess Williams and 2 great-uncles Paul and Billy Greer. Several cousins also survive.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Monday, October 23rd at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Caney Fork Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 4:00 PM Sunday.

Brad’s family wants to say a special thank you to all his caregivers for their loving ways in helping him cope with this overwhelming disease.