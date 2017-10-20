Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

BRADLEY WADE GREER

on 10/20/2017 |

Bradley Wade Greer 52 of Park City died Thursday, October 19, 2017 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green after a fighting a courageous battle with cancer for the past year.  He was born September 2, 1965 to Stanley and Peggy Greer of Etoile who survive.  Brad was a farmer and was a member of Caney Fork Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents he is survived by his wife Lin Moyer Greer; 1 son Gunnar Greer; a step-son Andy Zacharko; 2 brothers Greg Greer (Zina Beth) and Anthony Greer (Joy); 1 niece Hannah Carrigan (Kristian); 1 nephew Cody Greer (Jessica); 3 great nieces Kenzie and Ellie Ana Greer and Hadley Carrigan; 3 aunts Betty Johns, Dorothy Hayes (Blakey) and Margaret Berryman; 1 great-aunt Bess Williams and 2 great-uncles Paul and Billy Greer.  Several cousins also survive.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Monday, October 23rd at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Caney Fork Cemetery.  Visitation will begin at 4:00 PM Sunday.

Brad’s family wants to say a special thank you to all his caregivers for their loving ways in helping him cope with this overwhelming disease.

 

 

Recent Posts

No Responses to “BRADLEY WADE GREER”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

 Rich Alexander (Was 50 last Saturday)

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
79°
Clear
Clear
Friday 10/20 0%
High 79° / Low 51°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Saturday 10/21 0%
High 77° / Low 57°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Sunday 10/22 10%
High 79° / Low 59°
Clear
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.