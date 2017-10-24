Logo


JAMES CLIFTON PEDIGO

on 10/24/2017 |

 

James Clifton Pedigo 85 of Glasgow died Tuesday, October 24, 2017 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green. He was the son of the late Joe W. and Albert Christine Walker Pedigo.   He was a former Handmacher employee, insurance agent and most recently with Dollar General in Scottsville.  He was a member of the Glasgow Baptist Church ,Allen Lodge #24 F &AM, the Kosair Shrine Club of Louisville and the Glasgow Shrine Club.

He is survived by his wife, Betty; one son, James Larry Pedigo of Nashville (Jon Anderson); two daughters, Donna Sheroan and Carolyn Gray (Danny); three grandchildren, Heather Tarry, Misty Johnson and Dusty Gray; five great grandchildren, Ashley Jewell, Blake Tarry, Jillian and Reece Johnson and Pearl Gray; one brother, David Pedigo (Shirley) and two sisters in law, Elizabeth Emmitt and Patricia Coates all of Glasgow.

Funeral services for James Clifton Pedigo will be held at 1pm Thursday, October 26, 2017 at the A F Crow and Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.  Visitation Wednesday from 4 to 8pm and Thursday after 8am until time of service.  A Masonic Rites service will be held at 7 Wednesday night and the public is invited to attend.

