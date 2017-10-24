Logo


SAMUEL DEPP BYRD

on 10/24/2017 |

Samuel Depp Byrd age 86 of Knob Lick passed away Monday, October 23, 2017 at T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow.   He was the son of the late Corbett and Estil Edwards Byrd.    Sam was a farmer and member of the Antioch Baptist Church at Knob Lick.  Sam was also a United States Army Veteran.

Sam is survived by his wife Helen Poynter Byrd.   Five children.    Daryl and wife Beverly Byrd of Hiseville.   Debbie and husband Greg Wilkerson of Lanesville, Indiana.   Shonnie Thixton of Louisville, Lisa Mosier of Knob Lick and Jo and husband Jim Alexander of Knob Lick.   Five grandchildren.  Jodi, Jamie, Sarah, Holly and Randi.    Seven great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive.   Besides his parents he was preceded in death by four brothers.  Cecil, Luther, William and Clifton Byrd.     Four sisters.  Pauline Bailey, Lizzie Poynter, Florence Oswald and Mary Francis Byrd.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM  Friday at Antioch Baptist Church with burial in the Hiseville Cemetery.  Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM  Thursday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton and after 9:00 AM  Friday at the Antioch Baptist Church.

