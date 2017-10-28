on 10/28/2017 |

Nathan Lee Sewell, 43, of Glasgow, died Friday, October 27, 2017, as the result of an auto accident in Barren County. Nathan was a member and an assistant pastor of the Bethel Independent Baptist Church in Glasgow. He was a graduate of Western Kentucky University and an IT Specialist for the Fruit of the Loom Company in Bowling Green.

Nathan is survived by his wife Stacie Crump Sewell; a daughter, LeeAnna Bess Sewell and fiancé Elias Delbridge of Glasgow; his mother, Kaye Sewell Davis and husband Walter Winn of Glasgow; grandmother, Elaine McGuire of Glasgow; aunts and uncles, Carol and Charles David Smith of Temple Hill, Kim Sewell of Glasgow, and Mike and Renee McGuire of Glasgow and several close nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Leon Hershel Sewell; two brothers, Joshua Clay and Christopher Chad Sewell; an uncle, Larry Dean Sewell, and grandparents Dean and Lawrence Sewell and Glen McGuire.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Monday, October 30th at Bethel Independent Baptist Church with burial in the Poplar Log Cemetery in Monroe County. Visitation will be at the church on Sunday from 2:30 pm until 8:00 PM and Monday from 9:00 am until time for the service. Arrangements are under the direction of the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.

Alternate expressions of sympathy may be made to:

Josh’s Friends

c/o Mike McGuire

126 Hidden Forest Rd.

Glasgow, KY 42141