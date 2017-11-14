Logo


WOMAN ARRESTED FOR ENDANGERING THE WELFARE OF HER TWO MINOR CHILDREN

on 11/14/2017

Glasgow Police received a report on Thursday night, November 9 around 9:30 that there was a possible domestic violence at 102 A Embark Court.

The caller to the 911 Center stated that they could hear a child screaming that his mother was strangling him.  When police arrived they made contact with 32 year old Danielle Tranberg and immediately noticed that she was unsteady on her feet and had slurred speech.

Police then check on the two juveniles that were asleep on the couch. Tranberg was uncooperative and belligerent and continually stated that she was going to send her boys to juvenile detention because of their behavior.   Police noticed in plain view several alcoholic beverage cans and Tranberg did confirm she had drank beers that evening.

At first she refused to show her Illinois drivers license or any identifying information.   After the investigation revealed that she had sole custody of the two juveniles, DSS was contacted to take custody of them.  The two juveniles stated that they were hungry and hadn’t had their evening meal.  Tranberg said she was preparing their meal when police arrived but there was no evidence that a meal had been prepared.

After she was arrested the two juveniles told officers that their mother had struck the eight year old in the leg with a metal broom handle and she had attempted to strangle him by placing a plastic bag over his face.

Tranberg was transported to the Barren County Detention Center and charged with, Endangering the Welfare of a Minor, Criminal Abuse- 1st degree- child under 12 years of age, and Wanton Endangerment, 1st degree. Her bond was set at $2500.00 and court date set for November 27.

