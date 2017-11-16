on 11/16/2017 |

Jeanette Deckard Walters, age 77, of Munfordville, KY, passed away Wednesday, November 15, 2017, in Glasgow, KY. She graduated from Campbellsville University with a BS in Elementary Education and a MA in Education from Western Kentucky University. She was a retired teacher for the Hart County Board of Education where she taught for 33 years, member of Kentucky Retired Teachers Association and a member of Munfordville Baptist Church.

She was the daughter of the late William “Bill” Deckard and the late Marie Elizabeth Nunn Deckard.

She is survived by her husband, Edward Eric Walters; one daughter, Mary Lou Scott and husband Greg, Munfordville, KY; one sister, Brenda Richards, Horse Cave, KY; three grandchildren, Molley Marie Scott, Matthew Mead Scott, Mary Elizabeth Scott all of Munfordville, KY; beloved friend and caregiver Lois Stinson.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM CT, Thursday, November 16, 2017 and from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM CT, Friday, November 17, 2017 at Brooks Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 1:00 PM CT, Friday, November 17, 2017 at Brooks Funeral Home with Rev. Paul Hines officiating. Interment will be at Munfordville Municipal Cemetery, Munfordville, KY.