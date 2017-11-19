LOCAL TRAFFIC IMPACTS FOR THE WEEK OF NOVEMBER 20TH/24TH

on 11/19/2017 |

District 3 traffic impact report for November 20 through November 24 (Serving Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Logan, Metcalfe, Monroe, Simpson, Todd, and Warren Counties) BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (Nov. 17, 2017) – The expected traffic impacts in District 3 for November 20 through November 24 are listed below. All work is subject to change.

Allen County · KY 585 Gold City Road from to KY 622 to KY 73 – Crews will be present completing installing shoulders and finishing up resurfacing activates. Flaggers will be used and traffic down to one lane while crews are present.

Barren County · Old Lexington Road (KY 2195) – Contractors continue working on a resurfacing project that will improve roadside features from KY 70 extending east to the Hart County line. Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic through the work zone. This project is expected to be completed by the end of November. · U.S. 31-E Scottsville Road – Contractors will continue work on a project that will improve shoulders and replace guardrail along U.S. 31-E beginning at the Allen County line extending north to the Skaggs Creek Embayment Bridge at the 6.7 mile marker. Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic through the work zone during daytime working hours. · Cavalry Drive at U.S. 31-E – Work will continue on a project that will connect Cavalry Drive to the current intersection of U.S. 31-E and Trojan Trail. This project will consist of roadway excavation, paving, and installing a new traffic signal. The project was awarded in August to Charles Deweese Construction Inc. for the amount of $657,604.

Edmonson County · KY 238 Sunfish Bee Spring Road (mile point 8.3) – Work continues on a construction project on a section of KY 238 Sunfish Bee Spring Road just east of Duvall Cemetery Road at mile point 8.3 in Edmonson County. The construction project consists of installing culvert liner on Sunfish Bee Spring Road. Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic through the work zone during daytime working hours. This work is part of project that was awarded in July to Scotty’s Contracting and Stone LLC in the amount of $667,850 · Sunfish School Road (KY 238) – Contractors are expected to work on a resurfacing project that will improve roadside features on KY 238. The project is 3.5 miles in length and begins at KY 185 extending east to KY 187. Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic through the work zone. This project is expected to be completed by the end of November. · Pig Road (KY 422) – Contractors continue work on resurfacing project that will improve roadside features on KY 422. The project is 2.9 miles in length and begins at U.S. 31-W extending north to KY 259. Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic through the work zone. This project is expected to be completed by the end of November. chley Road mile point 0.000 to 4.854 – Motorists should anticipate a one lane roadway controlled by flaggers as grade and drain work continues.

Metcalfe County · Greensburg Road (U.S. 68) – Contractors are expected to begin work on a shoulder improvement project that will improve roadside features and replace drainage structures on US 68. The project is 7.5 miles in length and begins at KY 1243 extending east to KY 70. Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic through the work zone. This project is expected to be completed by July 2018.

Monroe County · KY 1049 Radio Station Road – Crews will be present preparing the road for resurfacing and doing slide repairs. Most of the work will take place off the roadway but motorist should still use caution along the route. · Construction of the Tompkinsville Bypass is set to begin around November 20. Folks in the community will notice signs being placed in advance of the construction beginning. Since it is a new route, most of the construction will take place away from traffic; however, as construction progresses, some traffic impacts will occur particularly at intersections. Notice will be given as these impacts happen throughout the course of the project.

Simpson County · KY 585 Gold City Road from to KY 622 to KY 73 – Crews will be present resurfacing roadway. Flaggers will be used and traffic down to one lane during resurfacing operations. · U.S. 31-W – Roadway construction activities will continue with crews and flaggers present as excavation and widening construction continues. The speed limit through the project remains at 45 mph. Access to U.S. 31-W from Macedonia Road will remain closed. A detour is posted to allow motorist access to U.S. 31-W from Macedonia Road using Macedonia Spur Road. · KY 100 Scottsville Road (mile point 13.5-16.4) – Contractors continue to work on a project that will reconstruct and widen KY 100 from I-65 to KY 622. As weather permits, heavy construction equipment will be crossing KY 100 as earthwork operations continue. Traffic will be re-routedto a new temporary alignment between the Scottsville end of the project and Horsemans Lane. Motorists should be prepared for occasional delays due to flagging operations.

Warren County · KY 446 (I-65 exit 28) – Resurfacing is complete. Crews will continue to have intermittent lane closures from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. until the final touches are complete. · KY 234 Cemetery Road – Final surfacing is expected to take place. Other final touches will have to take place until the project is completed by the end of the year. · KY 2361 – Paving operations will take place from mile point 1.526 from Mouth of Gasper Road extending east to KY 263 at mile point 5.848 a distance of 4.32 miles.