WANT TO BE ON THE BIG SCREEN? SOKY FILM COMMISSION IS HAVING A CASTING CALL ON DEC. 3RD

on 11/23/2017 |

Have you ever dreamed about being in a movie but never thought you’d have the chance? Well, you may want to think again. Sunday December 3rd there will be an open casting call for a movie that will be filmed in South Central Kentucky.

UPDATE* CASTING CALL Sunday December 3rd, 5pm central at Cave City Convention Center. All Types of Characters Needed for 1880’s Period Movie “The Silent Natural”(working title) Children, Teens, Adults. Must bring Headshot & resume. Dressing in period clothing is a plus!! Keep watching#sokyfilm page for updates! #sokyfilmcastingcall #lightscameraaction#movies See comments for 1880’s PERIOD CLOTHING Examples. #CastingCall #TheSilentNatural Characters to be cast; Doctor(60-70yr), Mabel-town gossip(30’s),3 Hoy Brothers(7-9yrs & 20’s),Hoy’s sister(2 yr),3 Young boys – get in a fight(10-12, 14, 18yr old looks 14), Preacher (50-60),Churchgoers 15 to double as townspeople, church organist(40-60), Ruth (70-80) & Betty (70-80)townspeople – shoe repair,Sarah’s brother (10yrs), Sarah’s father (50-60yr, Sarah’s Mother (50), Stranger(30), Kids playing baseball in field (18-21yrs),Young boy (12). There may be additional roles available. You must be present to be cast. Wanting SAG actors. Speaking roles will be paid.