on 11/27/2017 |

THE HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SEASON OPENS UP TONIGHT ACROSS KENTUCKY AND THERE ARE A FEW GAMES INVOLVING AREA TEAMS. IN A GIRL/BOY DOUBLEHEADER, CAVERNA HOSTS FORT KNOX.

AND IN BOYS GAMES, EDMONSON COUNTY WELCOMES BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY AND WARREN EAST ENTERTAINS LOGAN COUNTY.