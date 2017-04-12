Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

J B SMITH

on 12/04/2017 |
J.B. Smith, 78, passed away after an extended illness on Thursday, November  30 at Signature Healthcare of Spencer County in Taylorsville, KY. Mr. Smith was a longtime resident of Cave City. He served his state and country for six years with the Kentucky National Guard. He was previously employed by Square Deal Lumber Company and by Southern States at the Park City plant, from which he retired. He was a member of Basil Chapel Baptist Church and attended Salem Baptist Church.

J.B.  is survived by his wife of fifty-five years, Doris Underwood Smith of Louisville; a son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Pamela Smith of Louisville, and one granddaughter, Emma Grace Smith of Louisville. Also surviving are his sisters,  Jennie Wilson of Cave City, Delcie Britt of Glasgow, Doris Ward and Shirley Doyle both of Cave City; a brother,  Buford Smith of Cave City;  brothers-in-law, David Underwood (Barbara) and Brett Underwood (Tonya) along with many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Pearline Mae Thomas Smith; brothers and sisters-in-law, Orville and Lorene Smith and Raymond and Aline Smith; sister and brother-in-law, Olene and Cortez Coomer; brothers-in-law,  Walter Wilson, Bobby Britt,  B.J. Ward and Royndal Doyle, and sister-in-law,  Genelle Smith.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Alzheimer’s Association, 6100 Dutchmans Ln # 401, Louisville, KY 40205 .

Interment will be in Cave City Cemetery with military honors by the Barren County DAV Post 20.

VISITATION
10 am – 2 pm,  Monday, December 4, 2017
Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

10 am -12 pm EST,  Wednesday, December 6, 2017

Southeast Christian Church

920 Blankenship Parkway,  Louisville, KY  40243

FUNERAL SERVICE
2 pm, Monday, December 4,  2017
Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

MEMORIAL SERVICE

12 pm EST, Wednesday, December 6, 2017

Southeast Christian Church

920 Blankenship Parkway,  Louisville, KY  40243

Recent Posts

No Responses to “J B SMITH”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

 Malcolm Jones

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Currently
53°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Monday 12/04 10%
High 67° / Low 49°
Partly Cloudy
Rain
Tuesday 12/05 100%
High 52° / Low 28°
Rain
Clear
Wednesday 12/06 0%
High 50° / Low 27°
Clear
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.