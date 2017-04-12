J.B. is survived by his wife of fifty-five years, Doris Underwood Smith of Louisville; a son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Pamela Smith of Louisville, and one granddaughter, Emma Grace Smith of Louisville. Also surviving are his sisters, Jennie Wilson of Cave City, Delcie Britt of Glasgow, Doris Ward and Shirley Doyle both of Cave City; a brother, Buford Smith of Cave City; brothers-in-law, David Underwood (Barbara) and Brett Underwood (Tonya) along with many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Pearline Mae Thomas Smith; brothers and sisters-in-law, Orville and Lorene Smith and Raymond and Aline Smith; sister and brother-in-law, Olene and Cortez Coomer; brothers-in-law, Walter Wilson, Bobby Britt, B.J. Ward and Royndal Doyle, and sister-in-law, Genelle Smith.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Alzheimer’s Association, 6100 Dutchmans Ln # 401, Louisville, KY 40205 .

Interment will be in Cave City Cemetery with military honors by the Barren County DAV Post 20.

VISITATION

10 am – 2 pm, Monday, December 4, 2017

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

10 am -12 pm EST, Wednesday, December 6, 2017

Southeast Christian Church

920 Blankenship Parkway, Louisville, KY 40243

FUNERAL SERVICE

2 pm, Monday, December 4, 2017

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

MEMORIAL SERVICE

12 pm EST, Wednesday, December 6, 2017

Southeast Christian Church

920 Blankenship Parkway, Louisville, KY 40243