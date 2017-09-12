on 12/09/2017 |

Mr. Leroy Mark Yokley died peacefully at his home on December 8, 2017 in Huntsville, Alabama at the age of 86. He is survived by his wife; Mary Alice; children, Mark (Lisa), Russell (Talitha), and Daniel (Lori); grandchildren: Elizabeth (Brandon), Allison (Carter), Camille, Kyle, and Brock; great-grandson: Walter, and a soon-to-be-born great-granddaughter, Elizabeth Kate; Sisters, Dee Alley, Gracie Jessie (Dan), and brothers Ottis, and James (Opal).

Leroy was born on October 18, 1931 in Smiths Grove, Kentucky to Finley Mark Yokley and Verdia Norman Yokley. After his mother’s death, infant Leroy became the foster son of his grandparents, James and Lillian Norman, of Glasgow. Leroy graduated from Glasgow High School and afterwards served his country in the Air Force during the Korean War. He later attended Tennessee Tech and David Lipscomb College on basketball scholarships. In Glasgow, he met and married Mary Alice Bell in 1957. Over the next several years, the couple welcomed 3 sons into their home, and in due time, the family was blessed with the addition of their wives and children.

After moving back to Glasgow, Leroy began working for Nunn Auto Supply. In the early 70s he opened his own automotive supply store, Yokley Auto Parts. He loved sports and the competition of playing basketball and tennis into his 40s. His family remembers many one-on-one basketball games behind the house, spirited croquet matches, and softball games in the front yard. He had a great sense of humor was always ready to gently tease his daughters-in-law and grandchildren. He was an active and dedicated member of the Church of Christ, at both the Bellview and Pleasant Hill congregations.

A funeral is scheduled for 11:00 AM, December 11, 2017 at Butler Funeral Home, followed by a brief graveside service at the Bellview Church of Christ Cemetery. Jason Peden and Gary Richardson will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Leroy’s life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to AGAPE of North Alabama, 103 Mountain Brook Boulevard, Madison AL 35758, or the KRTA Scholarship Fund, % Carolyn Edwards, 573 Spradlin Rd., Edmonton, KY 42129, Metcalfe County Historical Society, Box 910, Edmonton, KY 42129, or the charity of your choice.