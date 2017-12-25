WIDE VARIETY OF NON PROFIT ORGANIZATIONS YOU CAN GET INVOLVED IN

on 12/25/2017 |

With less than a week left in 2017, before we know it we’ll be ushering in a new year. To many of us it is especially easy to count our blessings during the holidays as we enjoy time with family and friends. An easy way to carry that feeling throughout the new year is to get involved and to make a difference right where you are. South Central Kentucky has a wide variety of non-profit organizations that truly make a difference every, single day.

We are all aware off national organizations like the American Cancer Society or the American Red Cross, which are certainly deserving of our support and the local chapters of many of these organizations can be found with a simple Google search. There are also options that are lesser known, but still make a huge difference, such as Tompkinsville’s Community Outreach Shelter which provides emergency housing for the homeless. The Resource Responders are a group of individuals from every corner of the community who work with inmates who are about to be released at the Barren County Detention Center. Including everything from GED classes, to help with resumes and job applications, to how to set up a bank account and keep a monthly budget-ensuring that each one has the best possible chance of success. There is also the African American Museum in Bowling Green, which offeres an opportunity to learn about people and events that happened in South Central Kentucky.

There are a lot of nonprofits based on a shared interest, such as Rolling Thunder, Freedom Warriors, the VFW and DAV Chapteer 20 which support veterans in a lot different ways.

Groups like Community Medical Care help senior citizens, who can’t afford them, get eye glasses. County 4-H chapters continue to allow young people to compete in everything from livestock shows to student debates, all while reinforcing the importance of agriculture.

If a hands on opportunity is what you’re looking for, there is Habitat For Humanity and if shopping and if finding a great deal is more appealing to you, then you’ll be happy to know that the money spent at Glasgow’s ReStore, goes directly toward Habitat For Humanity homes built in Barren County.

There are those groups tht have been making a difference year after year like the Barren County Family YMCA, the Barren River Animal Welfare Association, the Boys and Girls Club and Big Brothers and Big Sisters.

The Family Resource and Youth Services Centers in local school districts would love to have the community’s help with their Back-Pack Program, which sends food home over the weekends with studentws who would otherwise go hungry. Nearly every school from elementary to high school have a Parent Teacher Orjganization or a Booster Club and volunteers are always welcome.

There are also groups like CASA, or Court Appointed Special Advocatess. Children in foster, care, all too often, feel like no one is speaking up for them within the system. The CASA volunteers are tasked with only one thing-being an advocate for the child with the court system and every month or so, someone the child can talk to and count on.

If you can’t write a check with a lot of zeros at the end, donations are often accepted. BRAWA will always welcome cleaning supplies and old newspapers. Local food pantries will accept canned goods, even if it is just a fewe. Maybe you like to play basketball or like to read, both of these interests could be shared with the kids at the Boys and Girls Club or you could become a Big Brother or Big Sister. Maybe you want to remain anonymous. Some people like to dohnate in honor, or in memory of someone. There are groups that would welcome help for an hour or two here and there, or others who would love to put you to work as much as you want.

To find out more about how you can be involved and make a difference, you can go online and search for the specific group or area of interest. Many local government websites also provide links to local non-profitts and chaairites. You can also check out whether or not a group is legitimate by going online to the Kentucky Attorney General’s website at www.ag.ky.gov.