NANCY TRIGG

on 01/03/2018 |

Mrs. Nancy Trigg, 78, of Glasgow, KY, died on December 29, 2017 at her residence. Mrs. Trigg was a native of Glasgow, KY and the daughter of the late Sherman and Mary Trigg.  She was a member of First Baptist Church in Glasgow and founder of the Pastor’s Choir.  She was also former employee of Mallory’s Factoring.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Mary Katherine Trigg, one brother, Brent Trigg and a nephew, Paul Trigg.

She is survived by one daughter, Sonya Neal (Fay), five sons, Joseph Trigg (Allison), Cedric Trigg, Erron Trigg (Tammy Malone, special friend), Keith Trigg (Sandy) and Christopher Trigg; two very special and devoted Godchildren, Terri Jones and Rodney Trigg (Monica); one brother, James O. Trigg; one sister-in-law, Geneva Trigg; six grandchildren, Alexandria Trigg, Keith Trigg, Jr., Cassandra Patterson, Leland Jones, Joseph Dean Trigg, Christopher Grant Trigg, special great nieces and nephews, Danielle Jones, Mariah Trigg, Rodney Trigg, II, Matthew Trigg, Brian Mills and Monica Trigg; additional nieces and nephews, Martha Isable, Virginia Trigg, Dennis Trigg, Johnny Trigg (Robin), Otis Trigg, Harold Trigg, Ronald Trigg (Latokia); two special family friends, Johnnie Griffin and David Shannon and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be 11:00 am Thursday, January 4, 2018 at First Baptist Church, Glasgow, KY with Dr. Michael Rice officiating. Burial will follow in Barlow Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 pm Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at First Baptist Church in Glasgow, KY.

Hayes, Watts & Percell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements

