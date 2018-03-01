on 01/03/2018 |

Cody Isaacs, 24 of Munfordville passed away Tuesday, Jan. 2 at the University Hospital in Louisville, as the result of an automobile accident. Cody was a 2011 graduate of Hart County High School, a former employee of LSU in Glasgow and a member of the Concord Baptist Church. Cody enjoyed fishing and being outdoors in his spare time.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents-John & Pearline Isaacs and his maternal grandparents-Robert & Dorine Sloan

Cody is survived by his father and Step-mother-Daryl & Sandra Isaacs of Munfordville

Mother-Sheila Isaacs of Cave City

Fiance-Chrissy Gibbons

One brother-Nathaniel Thompson of Elizabethtown

Two sisters-Tiffeny Edwards & hus. Roger of Cave City & April Isaacs of Summersville

Uncles-Chris, Dean & Mike Isaacs

Nephews-Caleb Edwards & Dustin Edwards

Nieces-Taylor & Krislyn

Special cousin-Ashley Riggs

Funeral services for Cody Isaacs will be 1pm Saturday in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with burial in the Dobson Cemetery at Linwood. Visitation will be Friday from 4-8pm and after 8am Saturday at the Sego Funeral Home.