Cody Isaacs, 24 of Munfordville passed away Tuesday, Jan. 2 at the University Hospital in Louisville, as the result of an automobile accident. Cody was a 2011 graduate of Hart County High School, a former employee of LSU in Glasgow and a member of the Concord Baptist Church. Cody enjoyed fishing and being outdoors in his spare time.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents-John & Pearline Isaacs and his maternal grandparents-Robert & Dorine Sloan
Cody is survived by his father and Step-mother-Daryl & Sandra Isaacs of Munfordville
Mother-Sheila Isaacs of Cave City
Fiance-Chrissy Gibbons
One brother-Nathaniel Thompson of Elizabethtown
Two sisters-Tiffeny Edwards & hus. Roger of Cave City & April Isaacs of Summersville
Uncles-Chris, Dean & Mike Isaacs
Nephews-Caleb Edwards & Dustin Edwards
Nieces-Taylor & Krislyn
Special cousin-Ashley Riggs
Funeral services for Cody Isaacs will be 1pm Saturday in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with burial in the Dobson Cemetery at Linwood. Visitation will be Friday from 4-8pm and after 8am Saturday at the Sego Funeral Home.
