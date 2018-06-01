David Lewis Sneed age 76 of Munfordville passed away Thursday night at the Hardin Memorial Hospital.
He was the son of the late Louis & Sallie Bell Sneed. David was retired from Louisville Bedding in Munfordville and was a member of the Campground United Methodist Church.
David was preceded in death by his first wife Renetta Bratcher Sneed.
He is survived by his wife Marilyn Dilley Sneed
Four daughters-Katherine Whitehead & Eddie Haliburton of Frankfort
Karen Priddy & hus. Mike of Bonnieville
Jennifer LaPradd & hus. Steve of Munfordville
Nicole Atwell & hus. Jeremy of Munfordville
Eight grandchildren-Jacob Whitehead & fiancé Kaitlyn Haws of Corbin
Dakota Whitehead of Frankfort
Olivia Priddy of Bonnieville
Austin, Jaxon & Brilee Emmert of Munfordville
Chase & Jax Atwell of Munfordville
Funeral services for David Lewis Sneed will be 1pm Monday in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with burial in the Memory Park Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 2-8pm and after 8am Monday at the Sego Funeral Home. The family request that memorial gifts be given to the Munfordville Vol. Fire Dept. or to the National Downs Syndrome Society.
