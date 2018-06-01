on 01/06/2018 |

David Lewis Sneed age 76 of Munfordville passed away Thursday night at the Hardin Memorial Hospital.

He was the son of the late Louis & Sallie Bell Sneed. David was retired from Louisville Bedding in Munfordville and was a member of the Campground United Methodist Church.

David was preceded in death by his first wife Renetta Bratcher Sneed.

He is survived by his wife Marilyn Dilley Sneed

Four daughters-Katherine Whitehead & Eddie Haliburton of Frankfort

Karen Priddy & hus. Mike of Bonnieville

Jennifer LaPradd & hus. Steve of Munfordville

Nicole Atwell & hus. Jeremy of Munfordville

Eight grandchildren-Jacob Whitehead & fiancé Kaitlyn Haws of Corbin

Dakota Whitehead of Frankfort

Olivia Priddy of Bonnieville

Austin, Jaxon & Brilee Emmert of Munfordville

Chase & Jax Atwell of Munfordville

Funeral services for David Lewis Sneed will be 1pm Monday in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with burial in the Memory Park Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 2-8pm and after 8am Monday at the Sego Funeral Home. The family request that memorial gifts be given to the Munfordville Vol. Fire Dept. or to the National Downs Syndrome Society.