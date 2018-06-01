Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

David Lewis Sneed

on 01/06/2018 |

David Lewis Sneed age 76 of Munfordville passed away Thursday night at the Hardin Memorial Hospital.

He was the son of the late Louis & Sallie Bell Sneed. David was retired from Louisville Bedding in Munfordville and was a member of the Campground United Methodist Church.

David was preceded in death by his first wife Renetta Bratcher Sneed.

He is survived by his wife Marilyn Dilley Sneed

Four daughters-Katherine Whitehead & Eddie Haliburton of Frankfort

Karen Priddy & hus. Mike of Bonnieville

Jennifer LaPradd & hus. Steve of Munfordville

Nicole Atwell & hus. Jeremy of Munfordville

Eight grandchildren-Jacob Whitehead & fiancé Kaitlyn Haws of Corbin

Dakota Whitehead of Frankfort

Olivia Priddy of Bonnieville

Austin, Jaxon & Brilee Emmert of Munfordville

Chase & Jax Atwell of Munfordville

Funeral services for David Lewis Sneed will be 1pm Monday in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with burial in the Memory Park Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 2-8pm and after 8am Monday at the Sego Funeral Home. The family request that memorial gifts be given to the Munfordville Vol. Fire Dept. or to the National Downs Syndrome Society.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “David Lewis Sneed”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

TINA SHIRLEY

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Special Statement

Issued:
2:26 PM CST on January 06, 2018
Expires:
4:00 AM CST on January 07, 2018
Partly Cloudy
Currently
18°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Saturday 01/06 0%
High 25° / Low 12°
Clear
Mostly Cloudy
Sunday 01/07 10%
High 42° / Low 32°
Mostly Cloudy
Rain
Monday 01/08 100%
High 39° / Low 32°
Rain
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« January 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
Tue 09

CASA 101 Information Session

January 9 @ 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Wed 10

Glasgow High School SBDM Council

January 10 @ 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Wed 10

2017/18 Glasgow High School SBDM Council Meeting Schedule

January 10 @ 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Thu 18

Highland Elementary SBDM Council Meeting

January 18 @ 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Wed 14

2017/18 Glasgow High School SBDM Council Meeting Schedule

February 14 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.