$4.23 IN STOLEN MERCHANDISE LANDS GLASGOW MAN IN JAIL

on 11/28/2018 |

$4.23 worth of merchandise from Glasgow’s Burkes Outlet has placed a Glasgow Man in Jail. Monday, Officers with the Glasgow Police Department responded to theft complaints on the store. Carl David Dobson, age 48, was asked multiple times by officers if he had taken anything. After further investigation it was determined that Dobson had a set of Men’s Nail Clippers in his pocket. Officer Zane Greer made the arrest, assisted by Oficers John Dubarry and Alan Riffle. Dobson was lodged in the Barren County Jail.