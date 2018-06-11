Logo


4 ARRESTED BY GPD

on 11/06/2018 |

On Sunday, The Glasgow Police Dept. arrested 4 people after responding to North Franklin Street for a domestic call. Upon arrival, Officers made contact with Dakota Fields and confirmed that he had active warrants for his arrest.

Officers obtained and executed a search warrant for that residence and located Methamphetamine, Digital Scales, Ecstasy, Synthetic Drugs and Drug Paraphernalia.

Janice Davis of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Possession Of Synthetic Drugs-1st Offense, Possession Drug Paraphernalia.

Dakota Fields of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Tampering With Physical Evidence, Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession Drug Paraphernalia, Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Drug Unspecified), Possession Of Synthetic Drugs 1st Offense, Endangering The Welfare Of A Minor, Resisting Arrest.

Robert Fields of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Menacing, Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession Drug Paraphernalia, Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense(Drug Unspecified), Possession Of Synthetic Drugs-1st Offense

Teresa Hagan of Horse Cave Ky., was arrested and charged with Possession Control Substance 1st degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession Drug Paraphernalia, Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Drug Unspecified), Possession Of Synthetic Drugs 1st Offense, Endangering The Welfare Of A Minor.

