400 MILE YARD SALE HAPPENING NOW, THROUGH THE WEEKEND

on 06/02/2018 |

Thursday marked the first day of the annual 400 Mile Yard Sale, which takes bargain hunters from one end of the state to the other, via US68.

Beginning in the south west corner of he state, just south of Paducah, the route continues through Benton, Calvert City, Cadiz, Hopkinsville and on to Elkton.  From there, it’s on to Russellville, Auburn, Bowling Green, Smiths Grove and on into Glasgow.  From here continue on US68 through Sulphur Wells, Edmonton and Campbellsville.  According to 400mile.com, there is a 20 mile gap in yard sales around the Lexington area.  Due to high levels of traffic the city has chosen not to participate this year.  Sales start again near Paris and continue through Carlisle and Fairview and wrap up in Maysville.

For more info, or to see deals in different areas, you can go online to 400mile.com. The 400 Mile Yard sale continues through Sunday.

