GLASGOW SENIOR KYLEE JACKSON SIGNS TO PLAY SOFTBALL AT UNION COLLEGE

on 01/27/2018 |

 

Glasgow High School senior softball player Kylee Jackson signed her letter of intent to play softball this fall at Union College in Barboursville, KY.

 

WCLU Sports Director Joe Myers talks with Kylee:

      DR0000_1056.mp3

Kylee has been a two year starter at Glasgow High School entering her senior season.  In her career at GHS, she has a .250 batting average which has resulte din 5 doubles, 2 triples and 16 RBIs and a .900 % fielding percentage.

 

Myers talks with head softball coach Stephen Murphy:

      DR0000_1057.mp3

 

Among Kylee’s honors in softball, she was named to the 2017 All State Academic Team.  Congratulations to Kylee.

 

 

