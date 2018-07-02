on 02/07/2018 |

John M. Lee, 76, of Glasgow, died Sunday, February 4, 2018 at his residence in Glasgow KY. He attended the Ralph Bunche School. He was united in marriage to Alice G. Lee and to this union were two children born. He was a member of the Hopewell Baptist Church and a retired employee of the Eaton-Dana Corporation.

Mr. Lee was a loyal, faithful, dutiful, loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to the community. He was preceded in death by his mother Lula M. Lee; his father, James Byrd, foster parents, John & Beatrice Maupin; four brothers, Luther Crenshaw, Oliver Lee, William Thomas “Tommy” Crenshaw, and Allen Maupin.

He is survived by his wife, Alice Lee of Glasgow, KY; two children, Alison (Joe David) Smith of Smith Grove, KY andJohnathan (Tresa) Lee of Glasgow, KY; seven grandchildren, Paige (Montarius) Ransey, Tynan (Joni) Lee, Brooke Smith, J.D. Smith, Addisen Lee, Amber Hayden, and Christian (Josh) Cross; four great grandchildren, Zericka Jeanpierre, Lei’Anna Ransey,Owen Cross, and Dawson Cross; a very special cousin, Richard Stockton; special friend and neighbor, Bubba Trigg; a host of cousins and friends.

Services will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, February 9, 2018 at Hopewell Baptist Church in Glasgow, KY with the Reverend Michael Rice officiating. Burial to follow at the Barlow Cemetery in Glasgow, KY.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday at Hopewell Baptist Church in Glasgow, KY.

Hayes, Watts, & Percell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.