DALVIN SMITH SIGNS TO PLAY COLLEGE FOOTBALL FOR THE HILLTOPPERS

Yesterday we saw Glasgow High School senior Dalvin Smith sign his national letter of intent with WKU to play football this fall, Dalvin is a standout for the Scotties on the football field, basketball court, baseball diamond, and in track and field. But we will only get to see him on the gridiron for the Toppers this fall.

WCLU Sports Director Joe Myers had the opportunity to talk to Scotties Head Football Coach Jeff Garmon about Dalvin and his future with Western Kentucky University…

Garmon Says WKU likes Smith’s Athleticism at the WR Position

Looking back on his career with the Scotties football program, Smith really only stood out as a Senior, as he primarily played Defensive Back for the Scotties as a freshman with minimal playing time, then with two injury-prone seasons as a Sophomore and Junior, he had to show up and show out as a Senior. And he sure did, playing Quarterback, Receiver, Running back, and Defensive Back for the Scotties. Over the span of his 1 big season with Glasgow, he would catch the ball 20 times for 444 yards, including 7 touchdowns, rush the ball 65 times for 582 yards and 8 more touchdowns, and throwing the ball 138 times completing 67 of those attempts for 920 yards and 13 more touchdowns. And then on the defensive side, Smith contributed by completing 25 tackles and picking 3 interceptions. Joe also had the chance to briefly talk to Smith who spoke about how he plans to contribute to WKU’s football program and what it’s been like being a Glasgow Scottie…

Smith Will Wear Red and Bleed Scottie Blue

With only one big season for the Scotties, Dalvin Smith has named himself an athletic great for the Glasgow Scotties, congratulations to Dalvin as he continues his athletic and academic career at Western Kentucky University.