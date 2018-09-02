Logo


BARREN SCHOOLS DEALING WITH GROWTH AND BUDGET CUTS

on 02/09/2018 |

Months of work goes into drafting a budget for a school district.  These budgets include everything from utilities and salaries, to equipment, repairs and maintenance of vehicles, textbooks, computers, upgrades, school meals and the list goes on and on.  There must also be enought money to ensure they are meeting all the requirements laid out by the Kentucky Department of Education, many of which require funding of some sort.  All the planning could easily be wrecked by mid  year cuts, which is what just happened at Barren County Schools.

Superintendent Bo Matthews says that the district was just hit with a mid year cut of around $150,000.  These types of cuts combined with the increased contribution to the retirement system  makes it hard to prepare when so much is unknown.  What about the General Assembly’s buddget?  Matthews says its like something that is looming over them:

      020918BO1

When it comes to the construction of the district’s new CTE, Matthews says things are running right on schedule:

      020918BO2

The board took a moment of silence to honor Marshall County Schools.  In light of recent events the district will take a look at their policies and procedures to enssure the safest possible environment for students.

March 20 wil be the district’s “STEAM” fair. Director of Instruction Scott Harper:

      Director of Instruction Scott Harper talks about the ‘STEAM FAIR’

Transportation Director Chip Jenkins got the go ahead to surplus three buses; one special needs and two others.  Jenkins also shared some great news:

      020918CHIP

Work for the summer camps  and feeding programs  is already underway.  Here is Nutrition Services Director Cheyanne Fant:

      020918CHEYENNE

When Fant says walk a mile in their shoes, she literally means on mile.  The group will treck to the First Christian Church on foot for the BC Reads and Feeds Program.

 

