RECENT INDICTMENTS BY THE BARREN COUNTY GRAND JURY

A recent session of the Barren County Grand Jury has returned the
following indictments:
24-year-old Earnest Wilson III, of Munfordville,
was indicted on one count of THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING $500 OR MORE, BUT
UNDER $10,000. Bail was set at $2500.
36-year-old Jennifer Carlon
Jones, of Glasgow, and 60-year-old Thomas Edward Wright, jr, of Glasgow,
were included on s single indictment for charges of: FRAUDULENT USE OF A
CREDIT/DEBIT CARD, $500 OR MORE BUT LESS THAN $10,00, THEFT BY UNLAWFUL
TAKING UNDER $500 and PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER. Jones was allowed to
remain on bail. Wright’s bail was set at $1500.
27-year-old Kristen D. Pedigo and 28-year-old Bobby Matthew Pedigo, both of Scottsville, were each
indicted on one count of THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING $500 OR MORE BUT UNDER
$10,000. Additionally, Bobby Pedigo was indicted on one count of
PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER. The couple face the same charges on a separate
indictment.
32-year-old Kenneth Edward Vibbert and 34-year-old Ashley Erin Hayes, both of Glasgow, were indicted on six counts: three counts of CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF A FORGED INSTRUMENT, two counts of THEFT BY UNLAWFUL
TAKING and PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER. Bail for each was set at $5000.
An indictment is an accusation only and all individuals should be
considered as innocent until, and unless, proven guilty in a court of law.
