40TH ANNUAL TURKEY TROT AND THE 2018 HALLOWEEN FEST COMING SOON

on 10/16/2018 |

40th Annual Turkey Trot Races – 5-Mile Race, 1-Mile Walk/Run, ½-Mile Gobbler Gait
On Sunday October 21, 2018, we will host the 40th annual Turkey Trot races, and this year we are going back to the Glasgow Public Square, with the races beginning and ending in front of Glasgow City Hall. Also returning this year will be the 5-Mile race! Races begin with the ½ mile Gobbler Gait (7 and under only) at 2:00 PM, the 1-Mile race at 2:30 PM and will conclude with the 5-Mile race at 3:00 PM. The cost for the races will be, $8 for the Gobbler Gait, $15 before race day and $20 day of the race for the 1-Mile and 5-Mile races. To register before race day please come by our office.

2018 Halloween Fest
Join us for a night of spooky costumes, arcade games and a lot of candy!

Friday October 26th will be our annual Halloween Fest at Ralphie’s Fun Center in the skating rink. The Halloween Fest will begin at 6:00 PM and conclude at 8:00 PM, with a costume contest for anyone 10 and under beginning at 7:00 PM. Also, from 6:30 – 9:00 PM, Ralphie’s will be offering $10 game cards for just $5! So, join us for a night everyone is sure to enjoy. Friday October 26th at Ralphie’s Fun Center!
For further information on any Parks & Recreation programs, please call 651-3811 or 651-9012. Office hours are Monday – Friday from 7:30 am – 4:30 pm & we are located at 309 S. Liberty St.

