on 03/08/2018 |

Janice F. Maxey-Rice, age 57, of Glasgow, KY, passed away Wednesday, March 7, 2018, at her residence in Glasgow, KY. She was a graduate of Hart County High School, was formerly employed by Dart Container and was a member of Loving Springs Baptist Church.

She was the daughter of the late Winford Maxey and Dave Etta Sears Crenshaw of Horse Cave, KY.

Besides her mother, she is survived by one daughter, Charity Ford, Glasgow, KY; one son, Corey M. Ford, Glasgow, KY; two sisters, Shirley Maxey, Jo Ann Maxey both of Munfordville, KY; one brother, Ronald Maxey , Lexington, KY; two grandchildren, Jaidyn Franklin, Jaithan Franklin; one step grandchild, Tyree Franklin.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Sunday, March 11, 2018 at Brooks Funeral Home and from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Monday, March 12, 2018 at Loving Springs Baptist Church. Funeral service will be 1:00 PM, Monday, March 12, 2018 at Loving Springs Baptist Church with Rev. Wendell Rowletts and Rev. Shawn Sales officiating. Interment will be at Horse Cave Cemetery, Horse Cave, KY.