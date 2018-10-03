Logo


LINDA JO BROWN

on 03/10/2018

Linda Jo Brown, 71, of Glasgow, died Friday, March 9, 2018 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital.  She was the daughter of the late Billy Joe and Willie Marion Smith Powell.  Linda Jo was a private caregiver and a member of New Beginnings Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband Bobby, 5 children; Mark Brown (Beverly), Karen Johnson (Mark), Kim Proffitt-Burks (Scott), Allen Thomas (Kimra) and Gaye Gibson (Jeff) all of Glasgow, her beloved dog Spike, 18 grandchildren; Anthony Brown, Heather Winchester, Hannah Brown, Blake Perkins, Haley Hughes, Josh Johnson, Avery Proffitt-Burks, Bradon Burks, Tristann Burks, Logan Thomas, Mallory Richey, Kayla Chapman, Terry Glover, Konagher Smith, Kallen Smith, Dakota Botts, Pacey Botts and Holly Thomas, 7 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.  In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two children; Gary Wayne Thomas and Kimberly Brown and a brother Charles Powell.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Wednesday, March 14th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.  Visitation will begin at 11:00am Tuesday.

 

 

