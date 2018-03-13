GPD: FATAL AFTERNOON ACCIDENT ON CUMBERLAND PARKWAY

Single vehicle fatality on Cumberland Parkway. Glasgow Police responded to the Cumberland Parkway early this afternoon for a single vehicle accident.

Preliminary investigation indicates that while traveling eastbound on the Cumberland Parkway, for an unknown reason the SUV involved, dropped off the shoulder of the roadway. The driver then over corrected, causing the vehicle to collide with a guardrail and then overturn.

The driver was killed in the accident, however the identity is being withheld pending family notification. No additional information is immediately available.