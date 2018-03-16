FREDDIE WADE WILSON (UPDATED)

on 03/16/2018 |

Freddie Wade Wilson, age 75, of Edmonton, died Friday, March 16, 2018 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green. Born December 20, 1942 in Tompkinsville, Ky he was a son of the late Mose Thomas and Enna Belle Walker Wilson. He was the husband of Mary Nell Fletcher Wilson who survives. He had worked as a lumber stacker at several local sawmills.

Survivors in addition to his wife include one daughter, Kathryn (Scotty) Bryant, Glasgow; one son, Kelvin Wade Wilson, Edmonton; one sister, Brenda Hire, Indiana; one brother, Bro. Taylor (Belle) Wilson, Tompkinsville; and two grandchildren, Trever Bryant and Landon McCandless.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers Kelly, Mervin and Charles Wilson and two sisters Glaydell Scott and Runelle Pruitt.

Funeral services will be Sunday, March 18, 2018, 2:00 p.m. at McMurtrey Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Wade Cemetery. Visitation will begin Saturday, March 17, 2018, 4:00-8:00 p.m. and on Sunday after 8:00 a.m. until time of services. Memorials may be made to the Wade Cemetery.