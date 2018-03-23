on 03/23/2018 |

Community and Church Events, Sunday, March 25, 2018

Acrylic Painting Classes will begin this Tuesday, March 27 and run through Tuesday, May 1 at Glenview Health Care Facility from 9 to 11AM. The class is for ages 13 and older and the cost is $40. Lorie Short is the instructor. Pre-registration is required by contacting Sonya Davis at sonya.davis@barren.kyschools.us.

The Owens Chapel Baptist Church Annual Men and Women’s Day will be today at 2:30PM. Reverend Edward McDowell and Zion Hill Baptist Church will be the afternoon guest.

Glasgow First Church of the Nazarene Revival will be today at 10:45AM and 6PM and Monday, March 26 through Wednesday, March 28 at 6:30PM nightly. The Wright Family will be the speakers and singers.

Glenview Health Care Facility will hold an Initiative Workshop this Thursday, March 29 from 5:30 to 6:30Pm. The workshop will explain initiative as a part of work ethic that helps learners to evaluate their own initiative and encourages them to use initiative in appropriate and productive ways

There will be communion and a foot washing service on Good Friday, March 30 at 7PM at Glasgow Faith Church on highway 1297. Pastor is Roger Poynter.

He’s Alive Community Church Easter Play will be held this Saturday, March 31 at 7pm. The church is located at 1499 Burkesville Road in Glasgow.

Open registration for Co-Ed Youth Spring Soccer at the Barren County Family YMCA is ongoing through this Wednesday, March 28.

There will be an American Red Cross Blood Drive at the Barren County YMCA this Thursday, March 29 from 10:00am-2:00pm.

Peters Creek Missionary Baptist Church Good Friday Service will be this Friday, March 30 at 6:30PM. Pastor is Brother Jamie Thompson.

The Barren County Family YMCA is having Open Registration for Spring Swim Lessons through this Friday, March 30. Classes will be from April 9 through May 10 for ages 3 to 12. The cost is $27 for YMCA members and $38 for non-members. Learning how to swim isn’t just about encouraging your kids to get in the water but also about building skills that will help ensure their safety and encouraging a healthier lifestyle.

The Community Action of Southern Kentucky, Inc. Community Services Office is accepting applications for a $1000 Community Services Block Grant Scholarship. The CSBG Scholarship is open to income-eligible individuals wanting to return to school or continue their education. Scholarship benefits can be applied to fees, tuition, or textbooks at a college/university, vocational/technical school, or trade/professional program. Applicants must live in Barren County, have a high school diploma or equivalent, show proof of household income within federal poverty guidelines, and complete an application form. Applications are due by March 31, 2018. For more information contact the local Community Services Office at 651-8171.

Driver’s Education Classes will be held in two sessions, Session One is April 10 through May 15 and Session Two is June 4 through June 8 at Barren County High School. The cost is $175. To register call Lisa Pack at 651-6315 or email allisa.pack@barren.kyschools.us.

Glasgow Faith Church Sunrise Service will be Sunday, April 1 at 6AM. Breakfast will follow with regular church service at 10AM. No Sunday School and an Easter egg hunt after the service. Pastor Roger Poynter.

Pleasant Home Baptist Church will hold Sunrise Services on Sunday, April 1 at 6:00 a.m. Bro. Jeremy England, pastor. The church is located on Highway 921 the Bewleytown Road.

Peters Creek Missionary Baptist Church Easter Sunrise Services will be Sunday, April 1 at 6AM with a fellowship breakfast to follow, Sunday school at 9:45AM and Worship Service at 11AM. Pastor is Brother Jamie Thompson.

The annual Easter Sunrise service at Morrison Park Camp Meeting will held at 6:00 a.m. Sunday, April 1 at the Park located on Hwy 63, 5 miles south of Glasgow. Bro. Dale Copas will be the evangelist. Refreshments will be served in the Morrison Library cabin following the service. Everyone is invited to attend.

Spring Break Camp at the YMCA will be held from April 2 through April 6 and is open to the public. The child must be 4 and potty trained, sign up today! Spots are limited.

The ARC of Barren County will be having a fundraiser all day Saturday, April 7 from 10AM to 12AM at Ralphies Fun Center. We will have a table set up to share information, receive tax deductible donations and accept applications for new members. A portion of all $15 wristbands sold will go to the ARC of Barren County.

The Sneed Family will sing at the Garrett’s Creek General Baptist on Saturday, April 7 at 7pm. The church is located on Highway 31 E in Westmoreland, Tennessee.

The Sneed Family of Glasgow will sing at the Bethlehem Separate Baptist Church in Columbia on Sunday, April 8 at 11AM.

The Sneed Family of Glasgow will sing at the Coral Hill Baptist Church on Sunday, April 8 at 6Pm.

There will be a Caverna High School Decision Based Council Meeting on Monday, April 9 in the high school library at 3:30pm.

The Glasgow High School SBDM Council will meet on Wednesday, April 11 in the front office of the high school.

International artist Kelsey Montague will be at Glasgow Middle School, Wednesday April 11. Meet and greet, reception and art unveiling will begin at 6PM. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at Glasgow Middle School or at the door the evening of the event. Kelsey is an internationally known artist who has painted and drawn murals all over the world. This is a rare opportunity to meet and mingle with Kelsey and see the unveiling of her design for the school. For more information contact: Jennifer.Fritsch@glasgow.kyschools.us.

A Summer Fun Fest will be Thursday, April 12 from 4PM to 6PM at the T J Pavilion in Glasgow. You can talk to local camp directors and instructors and sign up or summer camp and activities. This is for grades K- through the 12th grade. Contact and Barren or Glasgow Family Resource Center Coordinator or more information.

The Haywood Volunteer Fire Department Annual Community meeting will be Thursday, April 13 at 7PM at the Fire Department Building in Haywood. Anyone who might be interested in filling a board member position is asked to call Mike at 270-670-1042. All community members are invited to attend.

Glasgow Musicale invites the community to: Jean Ritchie: Damsel with a Dulcimer on Sunday, April 15 at 2:00pm at First United Methodist Church. This is a Kentucky Chautauqua program presented by Rachel Lee Rogers; sponsored in part by the Kentucky Humanities Council, Inc. and the Glasgow-Barren County Tourism Commission. The event is admission free with no advance reservations or tickets required.

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on Tuesday, April 17 at 3:30pm at the school.

Highland Elementary SBDM Council will meet on Thursday, April 19 at 4:30PM at the school.

Cruzin the Barren Car Show will be Saturday, April 21 at Barren River State Park. Registration will be from 9AM to 11AM. The cost is $10 per car entry and pre registration is available online. There will be Trophies awarded, food, music and a Yeti Hopper Cooler Raffle. For more information call 784-5866.

Temple Hill Baptist Church Youth Program will be having a Pancake Fry Fundraiser. The cost is $5.00 and includes your drink, hot pancakes, sausage, soft butter, warm syrup and a big Smile. All proceeds for this fundraiser will be used for the youth program activities. Please save the date, Saturday, April 21 at 7:30AM at Temple Hill Baptist Church. The church is located at 8427 Tompkinsville Road. For more information call 270- 670-0934.

Carol Bailey Memorial Community Medical Care 15th Annual Tournament will be Wednesday, April 25 at 8:30AM at Fox Hollow Golf Club. Entry Fee will be $50 per person; includes Green Fees, Cart Fees and Lunch. Bring your own team of four or sign up individually. Entries must be in by Thursday, April 20 at 12PM. Field limited to 96 golfers.

The 25th annual Kiwanis James W Barton Memorial Golf Classic will be held on May 5 at Fox Hollow Golf Course beginning at 8am. Registration is ongoing. Proceeds go the Boys and Girls Club, Junior Achievement, K- Kid program in schools, Special Olympics and college scholarships to Glasgow and Barren County Students. For more information call James Bratcher at 670-5144 or Tommy Jackson at 670-5608.

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council will meet on Tuesday, June 19 at 3:30pm at the school.

Highland Elementary SBDM Council will meet on Thursday, June 21 at 4:30PM at the school.