MARIAM ANN SMITH

on 04/10/2018

 

Mariam Ann Smith, 98, died on March 26, 2018, in Ormond Beach, Florida. She was born in Boles, KY to Att and Martha White and lived in Glasgow the majority of her adult life. She wintered in Florida with her husband, Webster “Smithy” Smith and family from 1995, moving there year round with her daughter, Nancy Rogers in 1999. Mariam was a wonderful homemaker with a great gift of southern cooking.  She also loved her fruit and vegetable garden as well as planting flowers.

Mariam was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Sam Smith, her beloved sister, Mable Howard and her treasured husband.

She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Rogers, Ormond Beach, FL, her grandson Greg Pruitt (Lori) of Knoxville, TN, her granddaughter, Jennifer Stogner of Ormond Beach, FL, her great-granddaughter, Shelley Keech (Micah) of Ormond Beach, FL and her great-great-grandson, Ethan Keech of Ormond Beach, FL.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 14, 2018 from 1:00-2:00 p.m. at Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with the service to follow immediately after. Interment will take place at Happy Valley Memorial Gardens.

