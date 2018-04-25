on 04/25/2018 |

Rebecca June Stewart Meredith, 68, of Grassland passed away at 9:48 PM Sunday April 22, 2018 at her home. The Warren County native was a retired Desa employee, a homemaker and a member of New Grove Missionary Baptist Church. She was a daughter of the late George Laymon Stewart and Lizzie Marie Browning Stewart.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Gerald Stewart.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday at Gravil Funeral Home with burial to follow in Holly Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be 1-8 PM Wednesday and after 9:00 AM Thursday.

Surviving are two daughters, Tammy Williams and Deanna Miller both of Brownsville; a son Larry D. Highbaugh (Dalane) of Sweeden; two sisters, Maedean Hennion of Brownsville and Lona Lindsey of Sweeden; nine grandchildren, Cicelie Brewster, Chelsie Graham (Chris), Tyler Miller (Chasity), Taylor Miller, Addison Riggs, Quinton Highbaugh, Dakota Highbaugh, Terri Williams and Vean Williams; and a great

grandson, Kyle Graham.