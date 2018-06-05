JUSTIFY WINS KY DERBY

on 05/06/2018 |



Photo courtesy of New York Times

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Justify splashed through the slop to win the Kentucky Derby by 2 1/2 lengths, becoming the first colt in 136 years to wear the roses after not racing as a 2-year-old. Justify, the 5-2 favorite in the field of 20, ran 1 ¼ miles in 2:04.20. Good Magic finished second and Audible was another head back in third.

Mike Smith showed how he got his nickname. “Big Money Mike” came through with another impressive victory, this time aboard Justify in the Kentucky Derby. All it took was a big move at the start that gave the horse all the room it needed on a sloppy track to remain unbeaten. Smith guided Justify to a 2½-length victory over Good Magic in the 144th Run for the Roses at Churchill Downs and earned his second Derby victory. His first win was in 2005 with 50-1 longshot Giacomo.