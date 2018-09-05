on 05/09/2018 |

Dell Steenbergen, 83, of Glasgow, died Wednesday, May 09, 2018 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital. He was born at Tracy, KY the son of the late Acie and Ruby Jane Pardue Steenbergen. Dell worked in pipeline construction for 40 years and was a member of the Austin Masonic Lodge #847 F&AM and the Scottish Rite.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years Noxie Huddleston Steenbergen; 1 daughter Sonya Turner and husband Rickey of Glasgow; 1 grandson Ryan Turner of Glasgow; 1 brother Larry Steenbergen and wife Sylvia of Glasgow and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Rodney Steenbergen and 3 sisters Margaret Gosnell, Blond Duvall and Juanita Jones.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Saturday, May 12th at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 3:30pm Friday.