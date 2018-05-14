Logo


THORNBURY NAMED INTERIM CEO AT T.J. REGIONAL HEALTH; WETHINGTON CONTRACT NOT RENEWED

05/14/2018

 

Mike Bryant, Chairman of the Board of T.J. Regional Health, today announced that the Board of Directors has chosen not to renew the contract for Bud Wethington, CEO of T J Regional Health.  Mr. Bryant stated that “the Board appreciates the contributions of Bud Wethington during his tenure as CEO of T.J. Regional Health.  The Board has made the decision not to renew his contract.  The Board is constantly considering what is best for our network and feels that at this time a change in leadership is appropriate.  Neil Thornbury, Chief Operating Officer, has been appointed Interim CEO of T. J. Regional Health.”

Mr. Thornbury completed his Bachelor of Science in Occupational Therapy from Eastern Kentucky University and began his Healthcare career in 1996 as a patient care provider, Occupational Therapist. In 2000, Neil was promoted to Director of Rehabilitation Services leading the integration of four independent departments into a comprehensive rehabilitation medicine program. In 2005, he obtained a Master’s degree in Healthcare Administration from Western Kentucky University. In March 2007, Neil was promoted to Chief of Patient Care Services. In 2010, he completed his Lean Systems Certification through the University of Kentucky. Currently, Neil is Candidate for Doctorate (DSc) in Health Services Administration at the University of Alabama-Birmingham.

