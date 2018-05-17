on 05/17/2018 |

Jonas P Scott of Albany, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, May 14, 2018 at the Medical Center in Albany, Kentucky, having attained the age of 56 years, 7 months, and 9 days. He was born in Celina, Tennessee on Friday, October 6, 1961, the son of Amber and Myrtle Stephens Scott.

He was a member of the House of Prayer Church and a chef.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his step-father, Charles Muse, his brothers, Cary “Beggie” Scott, Tony Lee Scott, and Lonnie G. Scott, his sisters, Elizabeth “Libby” Scott and Anna Sue Scott.

He is survived by his sisters, Charlotte (and Randall) Starns of Albany, Kentucky, Wanda L. (and Jimmy) Dunbar of Russell Springs, Kentucky, Mary (and Rayborn) Starns of Albany, Kentucky, Linda Lee of Albany, Kentucky, and Brenda Scott (and Larry Booher) of Albany, Kentucky, and his best friend in Christ, Lanny Norris of Albany, Kentucky, and a special pet, Snowflake.

The Funeral Service will be conducted on Friday, May 18, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. in The Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Burkesville Cemetery in Burkesville, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 5:00 p.m, on Thursday, May 17, 2018 until the funeral hour on Friday. Norris-New Funeral Home is honored to be in charge of arrangements.