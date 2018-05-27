on 05/27/2018 |



Joe Stephen Acree age 77 of Edmonton passed away Thursday, May 24, 2018 at T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow. He was the son of the late Sherman and Flora Romines Acree. Joe was a member of the Edmonton Methodist Church. Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Monday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Metcalfe County Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM Sunday and after 9:00 AM Monday at the funeral home. He is survived by a niece Jeanie Durbin of Louisville. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by four brothers and one sister. Edward, Preston, Buddy and Jimmy Acree and Elaine Warren.

VISITATION

Sunday

May 27, 2018

5:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Butler Funeral Home, Inc.

201 East Street / P.O. Box 117

Edmonton, KY 42129

FUNERAL SERVICE

Monday

May 28, 2018

1:00 PM

Butler Funeral Home, Inc.

201 East Street / P.O. Box 117

Edmonton, KY 42129