Elsie Rothydell Bragg

on 06/12/2018 |

Elsie Rothydell Bragg age 85 of Glasgow passed away Monday, June 11, 2018 at T.J. Samson Community Hospital.    She was the daughter of the late Cleophus and Zula Munday Sexton.    She was a homemaker and member of the Prices Creek Baptist Church.     She is survived by one son Tony and wife Melissa Bragg of Edmonton.   Two daughters.   Ramona and husband Jimmy Bragg of Glasgow.   Sandra and husband Garry Brown of Edmonton.    One sister in law Edna Sexton of Louisville.   Nine grandchildren.    Julia Bragg, Beth McIvor, Melanie Forshee, Alisha Hendricks,  Kelly Brown, Joanie Brown, Adam Brown, Sara Denton and Ashley Bragg.   Nine great grandchildren also survive.    Funeral services  for Elsie Rothydell Bragg will be held 1:00 PM  Thursday at Prices Creek Baptist Church with burial in the Bragg Cemetery.  Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM  Wednesday and after 9:00 AM  Thursday at the funeral home.

