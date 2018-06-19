Logo


ELBERT FIELDS (UPDATED)

on 06/19/2018 |

Elbert Fields, 90, of Glasgow, died peacefully Monday, June 18, 2018 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow.  He was born October 27, 1927 in Metcalfe County to Calvin and Pearl Fields.

Elbert was a member of Prices Creek Baptist Church in Adair county.  He retired from the Dollar General Corporation after twenty years and farmed the majority of his life. He was also a veteran serving in the U.S. Army.  His favorite pastime was playing with and loving on his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.  Elbert enjoyed life and loved to laugh and tell stories of his life experiences, and spending time fishing and hunting with family and friends.

Survivors include his loving wife of 62 years Dorine Bragg Fields; 1 daughter Sheila Saltsman (Terry); 1 son Daryl Fields (Jenny); 4 grandchildren Megan Fields Landrum (Chris), Rachel Fields, Derek Saltsman and Nikki Saltsman Jolly (Richie); 4 great-grandchildren Kennedy Saltsman, Dathan Jolly, Mayci Jolly and Bree Jolly.  In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters Jewell Jessie, Lois Wilson, Clara Gibson and Mamie Shives and brothers Aaron and Carroll Fields and a grandson Wesley Cochran.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Friday, June 22nd at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.  Military honors will be provided by D.A.V. Chapter 20 of Glasgow.  Visitation will begin at 2:00 PM Thursday.

