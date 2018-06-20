on 06/20/2018 |

Donna Smith Hyatt 59 of Bowling Green, Ky died Monday, June 18, 2018 at her residence. the Edmonson County native was born on November 12, 1958 to the late Lewis Alvin Smith and Wilma Jean Davis Smith.

Donna was a registered nurse for the Medical Center in Bowling Green and was a member of the Fairview United Baptist Church.

She is survived by one sister, Debbie Smith of Bowling Green; one uncle, Roy Neal Davis (Doris) of Mammoth Cave and several special cousins, nieces and nephews..

Funeral services for Donna Smith Hyatt will be held at 11AM Friday, June 22, 2018 at the Patton Funeral Home, Brownsville Chapel with interment in the Fairview Church Cemetery. Visitation begins at 4pm Thursday.