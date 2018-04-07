COMMUNITY AND CHURCH EVENTS FOR WEDNESDAY, JULY 4, 2018

on 07/04/2018 |

Community and Church Events, Wednesday, July 4, 2018

Cave City- City Hall will be closed today for the 4th of July Holiday.

The Mary Wood Weldon Library will be closed today for the 4th of July holiday.

Summer 2 Swim lessons registration is ongoing through July 22 at the YMCA. Classes will begin July 30.

Glasgow City Hall will be closed today in observance of the Independence Day Holiday along with the Glasgow Street and Sanitation Departments. Wednesday’s garbage will be picked up on Thursday, July 5. The Glasgow Landfill will be closed all day and there will be no bus service.

Fireworks at Barren River State Park will be tonight. The T. Martel Band will be playing live at the beach from 5:30 to 8:30PM. Big Joes DJ Service will be playing at the Tennis courts from 6 to 9PM. Food and Drink Vendors will be on site. Beach parking will open at 2PM and cost will be $10 to park at the beach.

7/11 Hoops & More will be every Friday Night at Avenue Church on Columbia Ave and every Saturday Night at Bunche Center during June and July 2018 from 7 to 11PM for 6th through 12th graders. Food will be served! Come out and enjoy basketball and other special events throughout the summer.

There will be a Jewelry Making Class on Tuesday, July 31 from 10AM to Noon at the Mary Wood Weldon Library. Participations will make a pair of earrings and a memory wire bracelet. The supply fee is $15 with registration due by July 24. Make checks payable to Leah Williams. This class is for adults.

The Barren County High School SBDM will meet in regular session on July 9 at 3:45PM in the Trojan Academy media center.

The Caverna High School Decision Based Council Meeting will be Monday, July 9 in the high school library at 5:00PM.

2018 Kiwanis Soccer League fall soccer sign-ups will begin Monday, July 9. Registration is $45 per participant with at $5 discount for each additional participant from the same household. There are 3 co-ed divisions, Lil Kickers for 5-6 year olds, U9 for7 – 9 year olds and U12 for ages 10 – 12 year olds. For more information contact our office 270-651-3811.

Glasgow First Presbyterian Church Vacation Bible School will be July 9 through 12 from 9AM to 12PM. Classes will be for children through 7th grade. There will be an evening program on Thursday at 6PM. The public is invited. Activities will include Bible study, crafts, recreation, singing and fellowship. The theme is Adventure of the Treasure Seekers, Exploring God’s Promises. For more information contact the church office at 270-651-2818.

The Mary Wood Weldon Library welcomes you to their Harry Potter Escape Room on Tuesday, July 10 from 1 to 7PM. It’s a real life adventure game in which you along with your friends are locked in a room and have 30 minutes to solve a series of puzzles, find clues and escape the room. Contact the Circulation Desk to sign up.

Fall Soccer Registration is ongoing for ages 3 to 9 at the YMCA. Learn to play and have fun while doing it. Meet the coaches will be held on August 25.

Highland Hills Community Church will have Vacation Bible School July 15 through July 18 from 5:30 to 8:30PM. The theme is “Shipwrecked, Rescued by Jesus.” The church is located at 200 South Race Street.

Hiseville Christian Church Vacation Bible School, “Shipwrecked, Rescued by Jesus” will be July 15 through July 18 from 6PM to 8:15PM. Classes for ages Preschool the through 12th grade.

Janett Corry will instruct a class in making all- occasion cards at the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library on Thursday, July 19 at 6PM. The cost is $5 for two cards. Register and pay at the library.

On Friday, July 20 at the Mary Wood Weldon Library learn about some of the best apps for enhancing your life with your tablet. The class will meet at 9:30AM. You must bring your own tablet. Sign up at the library.

The 9th Annual Crusin for a Dream Car Show will be held on Saturday, July 21 at the Cave City Convention Center. Registration will be held from 9AM to 12noon and trophies will be presented at 3PM. This is open to all years, makes and models. There will be music, door prizes, food, 50/50 drawing, silent auction, craft, vendors and a country ham raffle. All proceeds go to benefit the Dream Factory.

The Sneed Family will sing at Holland Missionary Baptist Church, July 29 at 2PM at the church.

On Thursday, July 26 the AM Book Discussion Class will meet at 10AM at the Mary Wood Weldon Library. The book selection is “The Keepsake” by Tess Gerritsen. Pick up a copy today at the Circulation Desk.

The Sneed Family will sing, August 24 at 7PM at River Park Center in Owensboro.

The Sneed Family will sing, August 25 at 7PM at the Capital Arts Center in Bowling Green.

The Sneed Family Christmas Dinner and Concert will be December, 6 at 6:30PM at Barren River State Park.