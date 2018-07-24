Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation
on 07/24/2018 |

As residents recover from damage caused by recent severe weather, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Greg Thomas today issued an official order waiving hours of service regulations for utility vehicles involved in power restoration and debris removal efforts in Kentucky. The order also includes commercial motor vehicles transporting relief supplies.

 

Thomas issued the emergency declaration to provide temporary regulatory relief for utility vehicles traveling through the Commonwealth to areas impacted by severe storms on July 20 and July 21.

 

“Lifting these restrictions avoids delays in getting needed assistance to communities experiencing electrical outages and other damage caused by the recent storms,” said Secretary Thomas.

 

The order exempts a driver’s hours of service, waives permit fees for overweight/overdimensional vehicles, and waives certain size and weight restrictions during the period of emergency. All other safety requirements will remain in effect and drivers must keep a copy of the declaration in the cab of the vehicle.

The declaration expires on July 30, 2018, at 12:01 a.m. EST.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 


Person of the Day

RALPH GENTRY

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
77°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday 07/24 20%
High 83° / Low 64°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Wednesday 07/25 10%
High 87° / Low 64°
Clear
Clear
Thursday 07/26 10%
High 89° / Low 67°
Clear
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.