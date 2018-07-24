on 07/24/2018 |

As residents recover from damage caused by recent severe weather, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Greg Thomas today issued an official order waiving hours of service regulations for utility vehicles involved in power restoration and debris removal efforts in Kentucky. The order also includes commercial motor vehicles transporting relief supplies.

Thomas issued the emergency declaration to provide temporary regulatory relief for utility vehicles traveling through the Commonwealth to areas impacted by severe storms on July 20 and July 21.

“Lifting these restrictions avoids delays in getting needed assistance to communities experiencing electrical outages and other damage caused by the recent storms,” said Secretary Thomas.

The order exempts a driver’s hours of service, waives permit fees for overweight/overdimensional vehicles, and waives certain size and weight restrictions during the period of emergency. All other safety requirements will remain in effect and drivers must keep a copy of the declaration in the cab of the vehicle.

The declaration expires on July 30, 2018, at 12:01 a.m. EST.