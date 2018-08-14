MAN AND WOMAN CHARGED WITH MURDER OF SIMPSON COUNTY TEEN

on 08/14/2018 |



A Portland, Tennessee Man and Franklin, KY Woman Are Charged With The Murder Of A Simpson County Teen.

Last Tuesday, at 2:00 p.m., Kentucky State Police Post 3 received a call for service regarding a 19 year old man, Damain Cook of Franklin, who had been assaulted near Brown Road near Franklin, KY. Cook was transported to Skyline Regional Hospital in Nashville for injuries occurring in the assault, where he died four days later at approximately 12:00 pm on August 11, 2018.

After conducting a preliminary investigation, KSP Post 3 Detectives arrested Jordan G. Alford (23), of Portland, TN and Amie J. Alford (52) of Franklin, KY for the death of Damain Cook. Both Jordan and Amie Alford were charged with Murder and lodged in the Simpson County Jail.

The continuing investigation is being conducted by Detective Josh Amos. No further information is available for release at this time.