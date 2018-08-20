on 08/20/2018 |

Sue Blaydes age 75 of Edmonton departed this life on Sunday, August 19, 2018 at the NHC Healthcare in Glasgow. She was the daughter of the late Romey Trulock and Daisy Smith Trulock. She was a former custodian in the Metcalfe county school system and was a member of the Sulphur Well United Methodist Church.

She is survived by three sons Jeff (Sandy) Blaydes of Glasgow, Todd (Christie) Blaydes of Center, and David (Carmen) Blaydes of Glasgow. Two step children Perry (Denice) Blaydes of Campbellsville, and Twana (Ronnie) Blaydes of Virginia. One Brother Garland Trulock of Temple Hill. One Sister Marlyn Clark of Cave City. Three Grandchildren Jeffrey Blaydes, Allcia Blaydes, and Kelsey Blaydes. Two Great Grandchildren Greyson Blaydes, and Cole Carmichael.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband James Blaydes, two sisters Loretta Garland and Norma Turner. A brother John Paul Trulock and a step daughter Rita Bilger.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 11:00AM at the church with burial in the Maple Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00PM until 8:00PM Tuesday at the Butler Funeral home in Edmonton and after 9:00AM Wednesday at the church.