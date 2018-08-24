Logo


WORLD FAMOUS ETOILE FAIR IS THIS WEEKEND

on 08/24/2018

The World Famous Etoile Fair is this Saturday, benefiting the Etoile 4-H Club, Etoile Homemakers, Etoile Eastern Star #522 and H.B. Grant Masonic Lodge #610. WCLU’s Henry Royse got to talk with Tina Hiser about tomorrow’s event, and the excitement and anticipation is immense, once again. Hiser says the money raised at the event stays in the community. You can see or participate in the headline event, and you don’t have to bring a frog. Hiser is an Etoile native, and the Etoile Community Fair always brings back memories.

      082418etoile

The one-of-a-kind Etoile Community Fair is this Saturday beginning at 9am with the Antique Tractor Show. The Baby show and Beauty Pageant starts at 10, Frog Jumping contest at Noon, Rolling Pin Throwing at 12:30, and the athletic contest at 1:00…followed by the pedal pull at 2, pet show at 3, fish fry at 4, auction at 4:30, and Horse Show at 7.

